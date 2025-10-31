Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OEF opened at $344.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.46 and a 200 day moving average of $306.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

