AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $472,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $172.98 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.