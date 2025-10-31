Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $285.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $301.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

