Strs Ohio Buys 28,872 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,959,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,147,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1%

FCX opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Johnson Rice cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

