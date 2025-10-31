AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SLB by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SLB by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

SLB opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

