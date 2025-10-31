Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $260.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

