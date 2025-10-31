Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.