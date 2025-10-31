Terril Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 750 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PWR opened at $453.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $460.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.70 and a 200-day moving average of $373.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

