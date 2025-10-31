Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 52.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MP Materials by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

