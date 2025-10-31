Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,321,367 shares of company stock worth $556,657,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

