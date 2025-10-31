BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after buying an additional 185,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,188,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 774,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,374,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
