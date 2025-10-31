UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,143,000 after purchasing an additional 447,207 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

NYSE:A opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

