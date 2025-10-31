Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.81 and its 200 day moving average is $514.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.