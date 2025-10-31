Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

