Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $232.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

