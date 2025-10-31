Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

