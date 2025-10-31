Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

