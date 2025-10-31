AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,901,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $277.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.78. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.49 and a 52 week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

