iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 530.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

