Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.3%

EXPE stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $240.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.02.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

