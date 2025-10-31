iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,281 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

