Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,768 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

