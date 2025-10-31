Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 223.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $260.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.