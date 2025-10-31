Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $296,598.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,460.16. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,887. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

