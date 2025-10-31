Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $302.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

