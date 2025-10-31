Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

