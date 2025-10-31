Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.70 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,028,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

