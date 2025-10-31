Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $68,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock worth $2,454,128 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

