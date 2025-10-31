Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,540 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,907,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

