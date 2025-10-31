Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

