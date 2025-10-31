Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,663 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.