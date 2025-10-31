Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

