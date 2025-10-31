GAM Holding AG Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,080.21 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,394.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5,384.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,117.90.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

