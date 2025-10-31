Strs Ohio Has $30.28 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $466.44 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

