Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $177.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.