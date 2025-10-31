Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,847 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

