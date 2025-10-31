Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,834 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.88 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

