Hicks Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Hicks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.0% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hicks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

