Spire Wealth Management Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

