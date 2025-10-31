GWN Securities Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

GWN Securities Inc. cut its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 60.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $538.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.67, a PEG ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

