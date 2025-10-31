Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $370.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

