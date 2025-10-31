Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $731,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6%

XOM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

