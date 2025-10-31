UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 37 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $344.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

