Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,192,354.84. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total transaction of $576,292.50.

On Friday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total transaction of $575,010.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $567,630.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $550,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $536,332.50.

On Friday, October 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total transaction of $553,297.50.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50.

On Monday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total transaction of $542,970.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2%

Salesforce stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $258.02.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Salesforce by 198.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

