Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

