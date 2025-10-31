Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

