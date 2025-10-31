Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 117,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $6,814,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

