O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,501.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350,362 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,415.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,099.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 70,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.