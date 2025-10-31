Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

