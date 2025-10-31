Keybank National Association OH Sells 181 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 75.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Linde by 9.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Linde Trading Down 0.5%
LIN stock opened at $429.91 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The firm has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.66 and its 200-day moving average is $464.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
